Old Port Advisors Buys 259 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.