Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.78.

NYSE:LLY opened at $260.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $141.16 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

