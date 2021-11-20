Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

