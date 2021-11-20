Old Port Advisors Purchases 568 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

