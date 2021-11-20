Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $23,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olympic Steel stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 204,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. The company has a market cap of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

