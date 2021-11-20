Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

OCPNY stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Olympus has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

