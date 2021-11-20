OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of ONEW opened at $54.37 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $817.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ONEW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

