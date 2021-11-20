OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 3673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONEW. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $394,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

