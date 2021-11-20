Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aramark’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 320.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $4,524,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

