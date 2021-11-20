Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.33 ($14.02).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) target price on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

ORA stock opened at €9.66 ($10.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.76. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

