Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil purchased 25,000 shares of Orbital Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OEG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. 2,499,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,668. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

OEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

