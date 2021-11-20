Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $289.61 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $289.61 million and $16.77 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00221220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

