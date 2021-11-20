OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Down 8.6%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares fell 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 317,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,115,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The firm has a market cap of $599.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

