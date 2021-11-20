ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 992,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 763.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $$20.27 during trading hours on Friday. ORIX has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

