Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,701.70%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

