Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

