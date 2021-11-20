Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor's customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMI. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE OMI opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

