Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.85 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

