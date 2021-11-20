Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000.

