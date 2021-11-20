PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Cap of $51.18 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $51.18 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00091018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.12 or 0.07334784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.49 or 1.00968902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

