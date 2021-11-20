Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $13,839,090.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

