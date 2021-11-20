Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.94.

PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $287.12 and a twelve month high of $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.74 and a 200 day moving average of $423.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

