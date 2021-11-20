Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PANW. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $287.12 and a one year high of $545.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.74 and its 200 day moving average is $423.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

