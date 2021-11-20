Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $37,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

