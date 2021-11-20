Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $40.27 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $40,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $470.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.50 and a 200-day moving average of $430.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.