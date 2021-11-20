Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $42.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.78% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

