Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 87,384 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $38,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 332.4% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 753,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 579,231 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $101,894,000 after buying an additional 457,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

