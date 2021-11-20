Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 16,883 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $39,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $627,236.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.