Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,935. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.