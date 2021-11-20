PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

PKCOY stock remained flat at $$16.45 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. PARK24 has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PARK24 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

