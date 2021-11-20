Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Up 45.9% in October

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PFDR remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. 142,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,221. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Pathfinder Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 488.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,227 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 36.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 122.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

