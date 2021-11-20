Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Price Up 4.5% Following Strong Earnings

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

