Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

