PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,841.09 or 0.03148503 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $320.41 million and $23.83 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00221168 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00090031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 174,031 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.