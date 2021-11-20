Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYA. BTIG Research cut their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.41 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Paya has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 187.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 1,842,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paya by 689.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 1,609,276 shares in the last quarter.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

