PAYCENT (PYN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $296.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $111,151.64 and approximately $296.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00220994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090461 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

