Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost Sells 68 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $18,213.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $8.47 on Friday, reaching $272.02. The company had a trading volume of 311,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,875. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

