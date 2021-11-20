PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,127 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.