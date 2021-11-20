Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $647.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock worth $1,034,292 over the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

