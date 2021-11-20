PegNet Market Cap Hits $6.39 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $69.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 289.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.78 or 0.07309365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.94 or 0.99916990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

