Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Buys $29,514,520.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTON opened at $47.14 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

