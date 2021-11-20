Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President Sells $120,498.84 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

