Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $644.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $585.78 and its 200 day moving average is $606.94. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $433.38 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

