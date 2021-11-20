Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,273,257 shares of company stock valued at $776,652,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $352.85 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $356.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average of $320.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

