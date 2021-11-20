Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 156.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

