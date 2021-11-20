Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 49,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average is $221.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

