Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Exelon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after buying an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.61 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.