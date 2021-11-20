Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

