pEOS (PEOS) One Day Volume Hits $1,502.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $1,502.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00091423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.10 or 0.07272816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.05 or 0.99784730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.