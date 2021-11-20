PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.